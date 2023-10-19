SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Parking penalties in the Cottonwood Canyons are soon to get much steeper — in some cases, up to six times more expensive.

The Salt Lake County Council voted this week to revise a parking ordinance for Big and Little Cottonwood canyons with the aim of deterring illegal parking ahead of the busy winter ski season.

While the previous fine for illegal parking was $25, the new fines will range from $75 to $150. According to a news release, the new ordinances go into effect on Nov. 1.

“Illegal parking is unsafe, slows traffic flow, and creates a safety hazard for other vehicles,” said councilman Jim Bradley, in a statement.

A co-sponsor of the revised ordinance, Bradley said the county made the change to help keep traffic flowing and people safe.

The new ordinance does not expand any “no parking areas,” and drivers will still be allowed to park in currently marked designated parking areas.

Per the news release, the revised ordinance stemmed from a collaboration between the county, Utah Department of Transportation, and the Unified Police Department.