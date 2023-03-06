PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) — An icy road caused a pickup truck heading uphill in Park City to roll over on Monday, March 6.

According to the Park City Fire District, fire crews responded to a weather-related vehicle rollover on State Route 224 near mile marker 3 on Monday. PCFD Battalion Chief Sean Briley said the rear wheels of the pickup truck lost traction while it was traveling uphill, causing the vehicle to roll over.

State Route 224 was blocked temporarily as crews worked to move the truck and clean up a minor fuel leak.

Courtesy of Sam Robinson/Park City Fire District

Summit County Health Department officials were on the scene to ensure the leaked fuel did not contaminate any waterways, Briley said.

Officials say the driver, who was reportedly the only occupant of the pickup, did not sustain any injuries.