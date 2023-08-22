The iconic El Cholo Mexican restaurant is opening its door to Utahns in September 2023. (Keaton Yoshinaga, ABC4)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A restaurant considered to be the first Mexican restaurant built in Los Angeles 100 years ago, in 1923, is opening its doors in Utah next month, according to a press release.

El Cholo is officially opening its Utah restaurant in September, a year after the new addition was announced.

The first El Cholo restaurant opened in Los Angeles in 1923 and expanded to six restaurants across Southern California. Last year, El Cholo announced its seventh location would be in Utah.

“We are thrilled to be part of this historic collaboration that brings together El Cholo’s rich culinary legacy with the vibrant energy of Salt Lake City. It’s not just about business; it’s about creating an enduring connection between tradition and innovation,” Mountain West Commercial Real Estate Agent Stephanie Buranek said.

Mountain West Commercial Real Estate partnered with El Cholo to bring the restaurant, now in its third generation of ownership, to the state. The new restaurant is located at 2166 South and 900 East in the Sugar House neighborhood of Salt Lake City.

The restaurant will have roof and patio seating and an identical menu to “mirror its California flagship,” the MWCRE press release said.

While an official opening date has not been released, it is expected to open the last week of September.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

MWCRE previously told ABC4 El Cholo chose Utah in part due to the family’s pioneer roots with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The current owner Ron Salisbury’s great-grandfather migrated to Utah as a pioneer in 1849. From there, the family spread to Arizona and California where they have lived over the last 100 years.

Salisbury is a third-generation owner of the restaurant and attended Brigham Young University in the 1950s. He and his son Brendon now are the faces of this iconic Mexican restaurant.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to bring the flavors and traditions of El Cholo to Salt Lake City, said Ron Salisbury.” El Cholo is a family legacy and sharing it with the vibrant community fills me with boundless excitement and gratitude”.