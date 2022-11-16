SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City’s John W. Gallivan Utah Center, otherwise known as “The Gallivan Center,” reopens its seasonal ice rink on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Downtown’s only ice rink, located on the city block bordered by Main St., State St., 200 South, and 300 South, will be open to the public at 4 p.m.

The Gallivan Center will also be hosting one of the city’s “largest parties of the year,” according to a press release.

On Nov. 25, the public is invited to the “Lights On!” celebration, where “thousands of glimmering lights” surrounding the rink and decorating a 54-foot tree will be turned on at 5:30 p.m.

Special guests including Disney Princesses and Santa Claus himself will reportedly be at the family-friendly event, as well as DJ Jon Smith, spinning a holiday setlist.

The event is coordinated in partnership with Millie’s Princess Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping families affected by childhood cancer. Children from the foundation, along with their families, will skate for free at the event.

The ice rink will remain open through the end of February 2023, weather permitting. Its hours will be:

Monday – Thursday, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday – Saturday, noon – midnight

Sunday, noon – 7 p.m.

The Gallivan Center is a year-round open space and urban area destination in the heart of Downtown Salt Lake City that serves a variety of uses. Home to a lush grass amphitheater, public plazas, a banquet/meeting center, a public ice rink, and art installations, the Gallivan Center serves as the hub for concerts, exhibits, workshops, debates and lectures, public gatherings, festivals, and holiday celebrations.