DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — An ice column fell while three climbers were attempting to ascend an ice falls in Duchesne Co. on Sunday, April 2, according to the Duchesne Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The accident reportedly caused one climber to fall 40 ft. when the ice column fractured. Another climber is still unaccounted for, authorities say.

A third climber was able to escape uninjured and reported the incident to police. The injured climber was then hoisted by helicopter and hospitalized with serious injuries, authorities say.

The climbers were reportedly near Indian Canyon when the accident happened.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Duchesne, Utah, and Wasatch Co. Search and Rescue teams, along with volunteer climbers, are reportedly continuing the search for the one climber unaccounted for.

The identities of the individuals have not been released.

No further information is available at this time.