UPDATE: 12/26/22 3:49 P.M.

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – An ice climber who fell 40 feet while ice climbing near Bridal Veil Falls has sustained a broken arm and back injury, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon states that the man was taken down off the mountain by a DPS helicopter, and was then taken in an ambulance to the Utah Valley University Hospital.

Courtesy of Sgt. Spencer Cannon, UCSO

Utah County Search and Rescue and Provo Fire responded to this incident.

No further information is available at this time.

ORIGINAL POST: 12/26/22 1:34 PM

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – An ice climber fell 40 feet while climbing east of Bridal Veil Falls Monday morning, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Utah County Sheriff’s, says the incident happened around 11 a.m. Monday, when a 29-year-old man fell while ice climbing east of the Falls.

The man reportedly fell about 40 feet and is in serious condition.

Utah County Search and Rescue, along with the Utah Department of Public Safety and other agencies, are currently working to get the climber out of the area.

The man is currently conscious and breathing but “not alert,” Cannon states.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.