SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Tim Ballard, the founder and former CEO of Operation Underground Railroad (OUR), is facing four new criminal complaints against him in California.

“I took additional courageous steps by filing criminal reports in California and four different cities where he also assaulted me,” said Ballard’s former executive assistant, Celeste Borys.

These complaints, which were filed last week, are in addition to Borys and her husband’s lawsuit against Ballard and OUR, which was filed in Utah last year.

In a press conference held Monday morning, Borys addressed these new claims and spoke on the counterclaim OUR has filed against her and her husband.

“There is so much context behind the negative narrative that Ballard and his legal team decided to paint of me,” Borys said. “Ballard’s slow grooming and manipulation tactics were done in secret behind closed doors, then covered up by confusion, loss of memory, from trauma and other things. It will come out regardless of how they try to humiliate me. I will not back down.”

In her lawsuit, Borys has accused Ballard of sexual assault and battery in using the “couples ruse,” a tactic Ballard allegedly deployed on OUR’s anti-human trafficking operations.

“The way the couples ruse, he tells the public, is very different than how he has it in different countries behind closed doors in the name of saving children,” Borys said.

Ballard has denied all accusations made against him.

Borys added that she won’t be backing down from this fight because she says there are others out there who need to share their story.

“Sexual assault thrives in silence, and it is my hope that by stepping into the light, we can encourage others to do the same,” she said.

ABC4 received a statement from Whitney Z. Bernstein, a partner with Bienert Katzman Littrell Williams LLP, who is Ballard’s attorney in regards to the press conference Monday morning:

“Despite multiple press conferences, the Boryses have never explained why Celeste chose to keep traveling with, working with, and publicly and privately praising Tim Ballard for nearly a year after these alleged incidents. Celeste’s and Michael’s legal strategy exposes their motivation: once the movie about Tim’s work saving children from sexual slavery had become one of the most financially successful independent films ever, their first move was a civil suit to demand money. Today’s announcement is a transparent effort to pressure Tim to make a financial settlement but he is fully committed to proving these allegations false and reclaiming his reputation.”