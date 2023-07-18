SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The Utah State Correctional Facility released several prisoners Tuesday who took their next steps to rejoin society.

The transition for these prisoners can prove to be difficult as they reassimilate into their communities.

Cleotis Shipman spent over a decade in prison for alleged child abuse homicide when he was only 17 years old. According to court documents, it appears the child died due to shaken baby syndrome.

“It was just a mistake I was doing. I was partaking in drugs that I shouldn’t have been. And it led me to prison for 16 years,” Shipman said.

Shipman said he is now ready to move on with his life and participate in normal activities.

“I just want to go swimming. I haven’t swam for so long. I just want to go swimming. Eat something good. And just enjoy being out,” Shipman said.

On his way out of prison, Shipman was provided several resources for his transition and met with his parole agent. Deputy Region Chief Eric Barker said the transition can be positive if prisoners have the right resources.

“It’s just not getting kicked out of prison without having social support, peer support, mentors, insurance to make sure they’re taking care of their treatment needs and medical needs,” Barker said. “And just to make sure that that transition back into the communities is as positive [as] it can be.”

Part of this transition involves probation and parole agents doing frequent check-ins, which they call field visits. During the field visits, they search every room in the parolee’s home looking for violations, according to Dan Blanchard, the Division Director for Adult Probation and Parole.

“As much as we can, we check, we verify. We go to their homes, try to verify the living situation they’re in,” Blanchard said. “But ultimately, that person that’s on supervision, it’s their responsibility.”

State agents currently supervise roughly 15,000 individuals in Utah. There are approximately 11,000 on probation and nearly 4,000 on parole. One agent with the Utah Department of Corrections said she hopes to help everyone get a second chance after prison.

“These people are in our community and interacting with our family and our friends. And we want them to be positive members of society,” Agent Kelly Allen with the Utah Deptartment of Corrections said.