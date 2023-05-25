SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A 16-year-old boy was sentenced to secure care for a drive-by shooting in Salt Lake City after a graduation party.

The 16-year-old boy was convicted of murder and felony discharge of a firearm with serious bodily injury. According to his attorney, the boy was given the most serious sentencing available in juvenile court.

On June 6, 2021, the 16-year-old boy was involved in a drive-by shooting that killed Sean Amone, 20, and injured four other men attending a graduation party. The victims were all reportedly new or recent graduates of West High School. A few days after the shooting, the teen wrote a rap song referencing the incident.

“Slimed a [man,] now I got murder on my mind […] we left him dead right on that curb n’ left his momma traumatized,” the lyrics said. According to the charging documents, the lyrics contain details consistent with the homicide, such as the body found on the curb.

Additionally, the teen’s web search history following the homicide included, “Salt Lake City Shooting 1 dead 4 injured.”

The 16-year-old boy was one of several charged in this incident, including a 15-year-old boy, and Felix “Fat” Issara, 20. Issara was charged with murder and 14 counts of felony discharge of a firearm. He has not been sentenced yet.