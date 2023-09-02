SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On the Fourth of July earlier this year, Jean Rojas-Campos, 25, was arrested after a DUI accident that severely injured Laney Peake.

Peake has not walked since the accident that she said “just didn’t need to happen.”

Just before midnight on July 4th, Utah Highway Patrol reportedly responded to a wrong-way crash on northbound Legacy Parkway in Salt Lake.

When officers arrived, they reportedly determined that a Dodge Stratus crashed into a Chevy Cruz that had three passengers inside.

Two of those individuals walked away from the accident with minor injuries, but the third, Peake, was left trapped and severely injured.

“[The] car was totaled, just smashed to bits,” she said.

According to Peake, officers had to cut off the back passenger side door to get her out because the dashboard was so far into her lap.

Since the accident, Peake has undergone five surgeries. She said she still has months, if not years, of surgeries ahead of her.

This was not Rojas-Campos’ first DUI, according to court documents.

“I was pretty shocked when I found out that we were not his first DUI, that we were his third in the state of Utah,” she said.

Peake said that since the accident, there have been little repercussions for Rojas-Campos.

She said that his DUI before the accident she was involved in happened just 10 days previously. According to Peake, officers booked him and let him out that same day.

“There were no consequences,” she said. “He was let out.”

Peake said that she and her family hope to spark change in the system and stop something like this from happening to anybody else.

“I don’t want people to have to die for something to be done,” she said.