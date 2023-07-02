MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) — The I-15 southbound on-ramp from 5300 South is closed on Sunday, June 2 due to road buckling, the Utah Highway Patrol reported on Twitter.

UHP said the road is estimated to open back up at 4 a.m. on Monday, June 3.

Road buckling often occurs when temperatures rise, according to AccuWeather.

Roads respond to both hot and cold temperatures and this week, the area is looking at temperatures in the upper 90s.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“A pavement blow-up occurs when the roadway surface expands at a crack or joint where moisture has seeped in,” according to AccuWeather. “That crack weakens the pavement and the heat causes the pavement to buckle and warp. This usually occurs on very hot afternoons, as the maximum temperature for the day is reached, typically during afternoons with 90-degree or hotter temperatures.”