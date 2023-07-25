SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A police chase that started at Salt Lake County stretched four counties into Box Elder County on Tuesday.

The chase lasted over an hour, starting just after noon and ending just before 1:30 p.m.

Details are limited, however, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said police attempted to pull the car over for high speeds in Salt Lake County. The suspect car reportedly then took off and a pursuit ensued.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers terminated their pursuit shortly after due to safety concerns, but it was picked up again after the car was spotted by an unmarked patrol car. After a second failed attempt to pull over the suspect, a Utah Highway Patrol helicopter was called in to assist.

Sgt. Roden said multiple agencies responded to assist in the pursuit.

The suspect car was eventually stopped in the area just before Tremonton and taken into custody by Utah Highway Patrol troopers.