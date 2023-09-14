SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — If you can avoid Interstate 15 in Farmington and Interstate 215’s west belt in Salt Lake City this weekend, you should as construction could lead to delays.

All construction is weather-dependent and subject to change. You can find the latest UDOT closures on their traffic website or on their app.

Interstate 215

The Utah Department of Transportation said crews will be repairing pavement on the I-215 bridge over Indiana Ave. This weekend will be the first of several weekends where construction will cause delays as bridges will be repaired.

UDOT said that the west belt of I-215 will be reduced to a single lane in each direction starting Friday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. The lane closures will range from California Ave. to Interstate 80 and should last until 3 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The following night, I-215 will be reduced to two lanes in each direction, starting on Saturday and lasting through 10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Again on Monday, Sept. 18 at 4 a.m., the freeway will be down to a single lane in each direction again.

UDOT says drivers should expect “delays of up to 15 minutes, especially when the freeway will be down to one lane in each direction.”

Interstate 15

UDOT said I-15 southbound will be closed to all traffic from Park Ln. in Farmington to Parrish Ln. in Centerville for two nights. Lanes will close at 11 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 to 10 a.m. Saturday morning. Lanes will close again Saturday night at 11 p.m. until 11 a.m. Sunday morning.

“Southbound traffic will be detoured onto Legacy Parkway during these closures,” stated a UDOT press release. “Crews will be placing pavement for the new lanes that will connect West Davis Highway to southbound I-15 when the highway opens (scheduled for late 2023.”