SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A Salt Lake City man was charged in Third District Court with attempted murder and several firearm charges after allegedly shooting his wife multiple times.

On July 14, Salt Lake Police responded to a call by a female stating she had been shot, according to court documents. Upon arrival, police spoke with the defendant Christopher Benjamin Garcia, 62, who reportedly told police, “I shot my wife. She’s upstairs.”

Police located the victim in the attic of the house covered in blood, according to court documents. Officers reportedly observed a gunshot wound to the victim’s left arm, left leg, and on her face above her lip. Police recovered five spent shell cases from the weapon allegedly used by Garcia.

According to court documents, while being transported to the police station, Garcia told police he was tired of the way he was being treated by his wife and he knew “it was coming to this,” and he was glad it happened the way it did. Garcia reportedly further told police that he didn’t have to worry about her anymore and that she could no longer “put the fear of God” in him.

After being Mirandized, Garcia spoke to detectives and admitted he had been contemplating killing his wife for the past six months. When asked if he was sorry for shooting his wife, police report he responded with, “No, no I don’t. I would have did it again. I knew I was going to do it.”

Police report Garcia was unaware the victim was still alive and told them he “kind of felt relieved” his wife was dead because he didn’t have to listen to her gripe at him.

Police are reported to have spoken to the victim at the hospital and she confirmed her husband had shot her. She told police her husband had been drinking, according to court documents.

At the time police filed the report, the victim was still hospitalized and receiving medical care, according to court documents. She reportedly sustained a liver laceration, fractured maxilla, complex laceration of the tongue, fractured radius and ulna, fractured femur, and fractured iliac wound from the four gunshot wounds she sustained. Doctors also located a bullet fragment near her carotid artery, according to court documents.

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.