VINEYARD, Utah (ABC4) — The Huntsman Cancer Institute announced plans for a second headquarters located in Vineyard on Wednesday. The new location will expand the Institute’s cancer research, as well as help Utahns with cancer prevention and treatment.

Huntsman Cancer Institute CEO Mary Beckerel, PhD, said the new Vineyard location will address the population growth in Utah and reduce the travel burden for hundreds of thousands of Utah and nearby state residents.

Utah currently has a population of over 3.3 million residents and, according to the Institute, that population is projected to boom to about 5.2 million by 2060. The Institute said roughly 30% of the growth is expected to happen within Utah County.

“Located in one of the fastest growing counties in the country, it will provide easier access to comprehensive cancer care, accelerate cancer research, and train the next generation of cancer providers and scientists,” said Beckerel.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The new Huntsman Cancer Institute location will be located near several higher education and technical training institutions, including Utah Valley University, Brigham Young University, and Utah State University – Orem. Due to the proximity, the Institute said it will provide training opportunities and hands-on learning for healthcare students and researchers.

“This state-of-the-art facility is not just a hospital, but a beacon of hope for our community,” said U.S. Rep. John Curtis. “It stands as a testament to our commitment to advancing Utah’s role as a national leader in cancer research and care for rural and frontier communities.”

Further details on the new Huntsman Cancer Institute location will be released in the coming months. Construction on the building will begin after further fundraising efforts and review processes, including being presented before the Utah State Legislature.