SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Hunter High Special Education students performed the ‘Beauty and the Beast’ play on Dec. 1 & 2 at 6 p.m.

All Special Education students at Hunter High are participating in the unique version of the production, with many special education students taking on lead roles within the play.

“I just wanted to provide a place for these kids to shine on stage,” Drama Teacher Kjersti Parkes said. “The students are having the best time, and it’s so cute because you see the students in the hall, and they’ve just become best friends.”

Parkes and students made the play unique by simplifying the Disney story to make it more accessible to those who are differently abled.

“It’s amazing to see regular education students interacting with special education students as peers,” said Jessica Coffey a Special Education Teacher with Hunter High School. “Sometimes I feel our students get a little bit secluded in our classrooms, and it’s great to see them all working together and just being friends.”