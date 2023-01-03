SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Hundreds of Utahns across the Wasatch Front are still without power after a New Year’s winter storm dumped heavy and wet snow on northern Utah. As of Tuesday morning, Rocky Mountain Power’s outage map reports 73 outages affecting 900 customers across Utah.

Rocky Mountain Power said crews are continuing their work to restore service as quickly as possible, and repair work is entering the final stages.

On Sunday, Jan. 1, heavy snow on branches and power lines caused power to fail across the Salt Lake Valley. At the peak of the outages, over 14,000 Utahns were without power. Crews with Rocky Mountain Power originally estimated power to be restored by 10 p.m. on Monday.

Hundreds are now entering day three without power, though Rocky Mountain Power has restored power to the majority of those affected.

“Because of widely scattered locations of damage to neighborhood poles and lines, the work is labor-intensive,” Rocky Mountain Power said in a statement. “Each repair at this stage may restore service to just dozens of customers. As crews work their way through this final stage, some damage may be affecting only one or a handful of customers.”

Rocky Mountain Power said as the storm continued through Monday, more outages occurred, creating more work to fully restore power. Crews are reportedly prioritizing customers who have been out the longest and are pushing to have “nearly all” customers restored to power on Tuesday. In some of the areas where snow caused physical damage to equipment, restoration could take a little longer.

Areas like Provo Canyon, where power lines are located in mountain terrain, reportedly must be patrolled on foot with snowshoes to locate and clear trees while repairing damaged poles and lines.

In some cases, the power outage may be due to damage to customer-owned equipment such as damages to a customer’s service mast or weather head, where the overhead powerline connects to the home or business. Rocky Mountain Power said if snow damage to trees or tree limbs caused damage to a customer’s equipment, they will need to contact a licensed electrician for repairs before service can be restored.

Customers can always stay up to date with Rocky Mountain Power outages by visiting the outage map on their website, or by texting STAT to 759677