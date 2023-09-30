SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — This morning more than 600 kidney, liver, and pancreas donors, recipients, and family members came together for Intermountain Health‘s first-ever transplant reunion.

Those who attended had the opportunity to share stories, celebrate the new lives received, and honor those who helped change those lives, according to Intermountain Health.

Additionally, those who attended could reportedly participate in a gratitude potting station, writing a note of gratitude and planting a paper flower.

DonorConnect, the organ procurement agency for Utah, hosted a memorial garden walk of pictures and stories of deceased donors for people to walk through and remember those “who gave the gift of life,” according to Intermountain Health.

There was also a Live Well booth, an organ donation educational booth, and opportunities to meet with Intermountain transplant teams.

Intermountain Health also celebrated its 40th anniversary of its kidney transplant program, which began in 1983 at Intermountain LDS Hospital. In 2007, the new Intermountain Medical Center facility opened in Murray and the program reportedly moved to the new location.

Since its inception, Intermountain Health’s kidney transplant program has had 1,200 living donors and has performed more than 3,000 kidney transplants — “with better than national averages,” according to Intermountain Health.

The program still performs many transplants every year, which, according to Intermountain Health, still exceed national averages.