MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) — National Rabbit Day is Sept. 23, and the Humane Society of Utah is celebrating by encouraging rabbit adoption — waiving rabbit adoption fees and giving free take-home goody bags to adopters while supplies last.

Rabbits are the third most surrendered and adopted companion animal at the Human Society of Utah, according to Juli Ulvestad, HSU Pet Resource Center Director.

“Often overlooked as pets, rabbits are known for their endearing personalities and affectionate nature” Ulvestad said. “We urge the community to consider adopting a rabbit and provide a loving home to one of these adorable animals.”

HSU is reportedly committed to making rabbit adoption accessible and successful for families. They offer educational resources, adoption support, and information on proper rabbit care to ensure rabbits and their new families have a smooth transition, according to HSU.

All adoptable rabbits from HSU come sprayed and neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated.

The preventative Care Clinic in Murray offers Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Vaccinations (RHDV-2), microchipping, and spay/neuter services for community-owned rabbits, according to HSU.

For those interested in adopting a rabbit or learning more about responsible rabbit care, HSU encourages you to visit the Humane Society of Utah’s website or in person at 4242 South 300 West in Murray.