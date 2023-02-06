SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – For the past several months, detectives have been investigating a drug trafficking organization operating in Utah and Salt Lake Counties, according to the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force. Seven have been arrested in the investigation.

Teresa Price, 56, out of North Lehi, is reportedly the “main runner” in the organization, or, the drug delivery driver. As a primary target in the investigation, Price has been arrested for pattern of unlawful activity (second-degree felony), six counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (second-degree felony), purchase, transfer, possession, use of a firearm by a restricted person (third-degree felony), and use or possession of drug paraphernalia (class-B misdemeanor).

Police say several individuals, however, are involved in the distribution of high quantities of illicit drugs, primarily methamphetamine and heroin. Detectives reportedly identified multiple houses associated with the organization, and verified that the “main distributors and or main leader” has direct association with the involved locations.

Police sought search warrants on four different residences, which included “several people and several vehicles to be searched,” court documents state. These locations were in Utah and Salt Lake Counties.

On Feb. 2, detectives located “substantial amounts” of controlled substances, including multiple pounds of methamphetamine and heroin. Additionally, police found a firearm in the residence that contained the bulk of the controlled substances.

Police say Price’s house was identified as a stash house in the investigation, and a search warrant was granted on her home.

“At the service of the warrant, Teresa was driving her vehicle,” court documents state. During a traffic stop, detectives seized approximately one-half pound of methamphetamine and approximately one-half ounce of heroin in her immediate possession. This is far in excess of user amounts.

During a search of Price’s home, detectives found substantial weights of heroin and methamphetamine, reportedly finding 254 grams of heroin, which is approximately 2,540 hits at a street value of $10 per hit, and 4.5 pounds of methamphetamine, which is approximately 21,330 hits at a street value of $10 per hit.

Police say additional drugs were found after the amounts described in the probable cause statement, including 19 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms, 62.1 grams of cocaine, 41 THC cartridges, and 37 Fentanyl pills.

According to court documents, both Price and her live-in partner, Suzanne Rehrig, 44, are convicted felons. Rehrig was arrested on the same charges as Price, listed above.

Due to the high amount of illegal drugs seized in this case, and this group being identified as a drug trafficking organization, federal prosecutors have begun the process of federal indictments.

Police say both Price and the organization’s leader have been to federal prison for the distribution of controlled substances.

No further information is available at this time.