SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Concerns are in the air about celebrity appearances at this year’s FanX convention amid the ongoing actor’s and writer’s strike in Hollywood.

On July 14, the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) joined the Writers Guild on strike over several concerns including fair pay and the use of AI.

Salt Lake City is set to hold its 10th annual FanX convention near the end of September, featuring several big Hollywood names such as Jared Padalecki, Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd and more.

FanX took to social media, however, saying that it should be business as usual come September.

“The SAG-AFTRA strike should have minimal, if any, impact on how talent may choose to participate in our event,” FanX wrote on Threads. “We are staying on top of this and will share any information that would affect the show.”

According to the rules of the strike, SAG-AFTRA members are not allowed to perform any work or services under TV/Theatrical contracts. This includes promotion or publicity services for work under contracts. Events such as tours, personal appearances, interviews, premieres, and most importantly, conventions and fan expos, such as FanX.

The strike only affects works and services under TV/Theatrical contracts. The strike order does not affect rendering services or performing work in other contracts such as independent media agreements.

California’s largest comic convention, San Diego Comic-Con, which was held last week shortly after SAG-AFTRA joined the strike, was reportedly “quieter” this year. Entertainment Weekly reported many studios and networks canceled panels and big stars.

Still, FanX is a little less than two months – or 58 days – away and a lot could change. According to USA Today, the last screenwriter strike lasted 99 days. The last time SAG-AFTRA went on strike, it lasted only a single day. Prior to that, actors went on strike for 95 days in 1980 and 52 days between 1978 and 1979.