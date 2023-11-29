SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Small actions are making a big difference at Salt Lake County Animal Shelter as volunteers fill each day with health and hope for the cats and dogs that reside there.

Shelters are designed as temporary sanctuaries for animals looking for their forever homes through adoption.

However, these animals are often confined to their enclosures until they’re finally adopted. This is where volunteers make a difference.

In shelters across the state, volunteer programs aim to improve the lives of animals both physically and emotionally by allowing people to groom, feed, socialize, and nurture the animals.

According to Ryan Degrey, volunteer coordinator at Salt Lake County Animal Shelter, the volunteers are a key reason they’ve been able to maintain their no-kill status for the last 10 years.

Volunteers there get to go a step further for dog and cat residents.

For dogs, daily exercise in the yard gives them a chance to escape their kennel and enjoy the outdoors.

Better yet, the Hounds Around Town program lets volunteers take shelter dogs out on field trips, which include walks, hikes, shopping trips, car rides, or even runs to grab a “Puppuccino.”

“It’s super fun to just hang out with the dogs … I do think it makes a difference for them so they’re not in the kennel all day long,” said volunteer Stephanie Stetter.

For cats, volunteer time means regular visits to play and cuddle.



“They’ll crawl right into your lap,” said Lauren Burger, another volunteer. “It’s always really fun to get like a cuddly moment and then come back out and have like a more energetic moment with dogs.”

The shelter also welcomes younger volunteers to spend quality time with feline friends through the Book Buddies program, where they can read out loud to cats and improve their skills in the process.

Volunteers, themselves, find just as much reward from this time as the animals do.

“I’m a college student and I live in a tiny apartment, so I can’t really have pets of my own,” Burger said. “It’s been really good just for my mental health and knowing that I’m helping them out and also getting time to play with animals.”

Even more, the program helps shelter staff to match future owners with a pet that would best suit their household.

“Volunteers give us a huge insight into our animals,” DeGrey said. “They can tell us how they’re going to walk on a leash, how they’re going to ride in a car, how they take treats, if they like to jump up on people, and things like that so that we can inform potential adopters.”

Anyone interested in volunteering their time with Salt Lake County Animal Shelter can find more details online or by calling (385) 468-7387, then sign up via email to AnimalVolunteer@slco.org.