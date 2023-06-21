SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy first day of summer, Utahns! Wouldn’t it be nice to have some adorable, lively hummingbirds in your yard this sunny season?
In honor of Pollinator Week, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is shining a light on hummingbirds and their important role in our ecosystem.
“These tiny, feisty birds play a crucial role in pollinating plants and supporting multiple ecosystems,” DWR states.
A staggering amount of the food we eat reportedly comes from pollination. “Roughly one of every three bites of food is produced through animal pollination,” DWR states.
Along with other pollinators, hummingbirds reportedly help pollinate more than 1,200 different crops.
Here are a few ways you can help out hummingbirds this summer, according to Utah DWR:
- Grow a diverse selection of native, flowering plants (penstemon and bergamot are some hummingbird favorites).
- Minimize pesticide use, when possible.
- If you put out a hummingbird feeder, fill it with a 1-to-4 ratio sugar-to-water solution for a healthier and more cost-effective option than a store-bought solution.
Hummingbirds’ power and small size allow tremendous agility in flight according to Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute. These little birds are reportedly the only vertebrates capable of “sustained hovering,” or staying in one place during flight, and can fly backward and upside-down as well.
Hummingbirds can also fly incredibly fast as well. They have been recorded flying at nearly 30 mph in direct flight and over 45 mph during courtship dives, according to the institute.
Their athletic ability means they are in search of a reliable source of food. “Feeding on flowers puts hummingbirds at the mercy of the flowering seasons of the plants upon which they depend,” the institute states.
So feel free to help them out with their high-energy lifestyle, Utahns — they reportedly love red flowers in particular, as well as bird baths, and mist!