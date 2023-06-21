SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy first day of summer, Utahns! Wouldn’t it be nice to have some adorable, lively hummingbirds in your yard this sunny season?

In honor of Pollinator Week, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is shining a light on hummingbirds and their important role in our ecosystem.

“These tiny, feisty birds play a crucial role in pollinating plants and supporting multiple ecosystems,” DWR states.

A staggering amount of the food we eat reportedly comes from pollination. “Roughly one of every three bites of food is produced through animal pollination,” DWR states.

A Violet Bellied hummingbird (Damophila julie) flyes at Rio Blanco viewpoint, in Choco Andino Biosphere reserve in Pichincha, Ecuador, on September 25, 2021. (Photo by Cristina Vega RHOR / AFP) (Photo by CRISTINA VEGA RHOR/AFP via Getty Images)

A hummingbird flies at the private Armadillos Reserve near Nanegalito, in the Metropolitan District of Quito, Ecuador, on May 31, 2023. From a peaceful forest to the centre of dispute -the Andean Choco (Choco Andino), near Quito, will stake its future in a popular consultation promoted by environmentalists and residents gathered under the collective “Quito Without Mining” who intend to stop metal mining in this biosphere reserve. (Photo by Rodrigo BUENDIA / AFP) (Photo by RODRIGO BUENDIA/AFP via Getty Images)

Hummingbirds are pictured at the private Armadillos Reserve near Nanegalito, in the Metropolitan District of Quito, Ecuador, on May 31, 2023. From a peaceful forest to the centre of dispute -the Andean Choco (Choco Andino), near Quito, will stake its future in a popular consultation promoted by environmentalists and residents gathered under the collective “Quito Without Mining” who intend to stop metal mining in this biosphere reserve. (Photo by Rodrigo BUENDIA / AFP) (Photo by RODRIGO BUENDIA/AFP via Getty Images)

A hummingbird flies at the private Armadillos Reserve near Nanegalito, in the Metropolitan District of Quito, Ecuador, on May 31, 2023. From a peaceful forest to the centre of dispute -the Andean Choco (Choco Andino), near Quito, will stake its future in a popular consultation promoted by environmentalists and residents gathered under the collective “Quito Without Mining” who intend to stop metal mining in this biosphere reserve. (Photo by Rodrigo BUENDIA / AFP) (Photo by RODRIGO BUENDIA/AFP via Getty Images)

A hummingbird hovers over a flower as it sucks its nectar, 28 January 2008, in Montevideo. The hummingbird is able to flap its wings at a rate of 15-80 times per second and is the only bird with the ability to fly backwards. (Photo credit should read MIGUEL ROJO/AFP via Getty Images)

An Ecuadorian hillstar hummingbird (Oreotrochilus chimborazo) is seen at the Chakana private reserve, of the Jocotoco Foundation, on the slope of the Antisana Volcano, 50 km southeast of Quito, on August 26, 2020. – The Ecuadorian hillstar emits the highest recorded song in birds. (Photo by Rodrigo BUENDIA / AFP) (Photo by RODRIGO BUENDIA/AFP via Getty Images)

A Brown violetear hummingbird (Colibri delphinae) is photographed at the Cloud Forest of San Antonio, in the rural area of Cali, department of Valle del Cauca, Colombia, on March 1, 2018. – With over 1,900, Colombia is the country with the largest number of bird species in the world. – TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY FLORENCE PANOUSSIAN (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP) / TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY FLORENCE PANOUSSIAN (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPSHOT – A hummingbird feeds on the nectar of a flower in Boquete, Chiriqui Province, Panama on January 23, 2020. – Hummingbirds are known for their ability to hover in mid-air by rapidly flapping their wings, 15 to 80 times per second, depending on the size of the bird. (Photo by Luis ACOSTA / AFP) (Photo by LUIS ACOSTA/AFP via Getty Images)

Along with other pollinators, hummingbirds reportedly help pollinate more than 1,200 different crops.

Here are a few ways you can help out hummingbirds this summer, according to Utah DWR:

Grow a diverse selection of native, flowering plants (penstemon and bergamot are some hummingbird favorites).

Minimize pesticide use, when possible.

If you put out a hummingbird feeder, fill it with a 1-to-4 ratio sugar-to-water solution for a healthier and more cost-effective option than a store-bought solution.

Hummingbirds’ power and small size allow tremendous agility in flight according to Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute. These little birds are reportedly the only vertebrates capable of “sustained hovering,” or staying in one place during flight, and can fly backward and upside-down as well.

Hummingbirds can also fly incredibly fast as well. They have been recorded flying at nearly 30 mph in direct flight and over 45 mph during courtship dives, according to the institute.

Their athletic ability means they are in search of a reliable source of food. “Feeding on flowers puts hummingbirds at the mercy of the flowering seasons of the plants upon which they depend,” the institute states.

So feel free to help them out with their high-energy lifestyle, Utahns — they reportedly love red flowers in particular, as well as bird baths, and mist!