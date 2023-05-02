SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — It is a big day in Salt Lake County for housing affordability as 17 projects received funding and the newest mixed-income complex held its grand opening on Tuesday, May 2.

The newest housing complex built in the quest to provide affordable housing opened its doors Tuesday morning, showcasing the 190 residential units spanning from studios to four-bedroom apartments, according to press releases from the city the architecture firm, KTGY.

The idea for the complex, named The Aster, was created in 2018 when the Redevelopment Agency of Salt Lake City (RDA) started a public competition to find the best developers to transform an acre of property into an affordable housing unit.

Nearly $15 million of RDA funding later, along with other public financing, the mixed-use development is now complete.

A new apartment complex, The Aster, has opened in Salt Lake City as part of the newest effort to increase housing affordability in the city. (Courtesy of Dan Campbell via SLC Mayor’s Office)

In order to fulfill its purpose of providing affordable housing, over 150 of the units are set aside for households making 20-80% of the median income, according to the city. The complex is across the street from the Gallivan Center, located near public transportation, and provides a bike-sharing program for residents to increase its accessibility.

In addition to The Aster’s completion, Salt Lake County announced today its decision to use $25 million from the federal government to preserve and construct 17 affordable housing units in the county.

The funding comes from Biden’s American Rescue Plan Acta (ARPA) which was meant to help the economy get back on track after the pandemic.

“The lack of affordable housing is among the most pressing issues our county faces,” Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson said. “These funds will allow over 1,500 individuals and families to have new or renovated safe and affordable places to live.”

The projects span from reutilizing and converting old office buildings and motels to constructing brand-new spaces targeting a variety of demographics, such as seniors or families.

While the mayor knows this is not the entire solution to the housing problem, it addresses an issue that County Council Member Laurie Stringham said has become “a daily discussion.”

“It is an honor for us on Salt Lake County Council to partner on this important investment and make an immediate impact on those affected by the housing situation,” Stringham said.

The Aster was developed by a partnership between the RDA, Brinshore Development, and KTGY.