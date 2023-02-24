SOUTH DAVIS, Utah (ABC4) –When South Davis Metro Fire arrived to fight a house fire, it was already reportedly a “heavy” fire, and had spread through the home.

Around 12:30 p.m. Friday, crews were dispatched to stop the house fire in a residential neighborhood in South Davis.

According to Battalion Chief of South Davis Metro Fire, Spencer Gregory, he said firefighting crews checked for people inside the home but had to exit due to the heavy fire.

Davis reported that nobody was inside the home, and there were no injuries. However, one of the homeowners was treated for smoke inhalation by crews from Salt Lake City, and GoldCross.

It took 33 firefighters from South Davis Metro, and Farmington Fire, as well as five fire engines, and one ladder truck to put out the house fire. Before the crews were able to put out the fire, it damaged an adjacent home.

The cause of the house fire is pending investigation and has not been released to the public yet. Photos are Courtesy of South Davis Metro Fire, and Centerville Police Department.