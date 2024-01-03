If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call the suicide prevention hotline at 988. National Alliance on Mental Illness Utah: namiut.org

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The New Year Hope Gala Masquerade Ball for Mental Health on Saturday, Dec. 30, showed support for suicide prevention and mental health.

The event, hosted by Dance for Life Suicide Prevention and Good Mental Health, featured several special guests including Nigel Lythgoe, director and producer of “American Idol” and “So You Think You Can Dance”; Thayne Jasperson, an actor and dancer most recently on Broadway’s “Hamilton”; and George Severson, ABC4’s director of Local Programming and Creative Services.

Lythgoe, the keynote speaker at the event, said he attempted to take his life when he was 22 years old, and “thank goodness failed.”

“The biggest thing we don’t talk about is mental health,” Lythgoe said.

Jasperson, who showcased his talents at the ball, said the arts are “truly hugely beneficial” for mental health.

Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Suicide is rarely caused by a single circumstance or event, the CDC said. Instead, a range of factors at the individual, relationship, community, and societal levels can increase risk. However, a range of factors at the same levels can also protect people from suicide.

“Everyone can help prevent suicide,” the CDC states.

If you think someone may be at risk for suicide, the CDC states you can watch for warning signs, including:

Talking about being a burden

Being isolated

Increased anxiety

Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain

Increased substance use

Looking for a way to access lethal means

Increased anger or rage

Extreme mood swings

Expressing hopelessness

Sleeping too little or too much

Talking or posting about wanting to die

Making plans for suicide

