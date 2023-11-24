This is a developing story, and information may change as more details become available. ABC4 will provide updates as the situation progresses.

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) — One person, age 20, is dead after being shot on E. Millcreek Way in Bountiful, and police there say the shooter has been hospitalized.

The situation is being investigated as a homicide, according to Bountiful Police.

Bountiful Police Lt. Andrew Smith told ABC4.com that the victim died from a single gunshot wound at the scene shortly after 11:20 a.m. this morning. Smith said detectives were still arriving on the scene shortly before 2 p.m. this afternoon.

The shooter and the victim appear to be high school friends who grew up together, though no motive is known at this hour. The shooter is cooperating with police, said Smith. The shooter’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, said Smith.