SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Authorities say a homicide investigation is underway after a person was found dead Wednesday morning inside a storage unit facility in downtown Salt Lake City.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said officers were called around 11:18 a.m. to A Place for Your Stuff, which is also known as “Temporary Storage Place,” at 502 West 300 South.

The officers immediately found a person dead inside the facility.

The city’s homicide unit was called to the scene. Police said investigators will work with the medical examiner’s office to determine the person’s identity and cause of death.

So far, no arrests have been made, but police said there doesn’t appear to be any imminent danger to the public.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case 24-1636.

This marks the first homicide investigation of 2024 in the capital city. Last year, Salt Lake City had 16 homicides, police said.