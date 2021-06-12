Homes evacuate in Eagle Mountain due to gas leak

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Homes are being evacuated in Utah County due to a gas leak within the area, police say.

On June 12, Utah County Dispatch reports that homes in the general area of 1723 East Canary Way near Eagle Mountain are being evacuated after confirmed reports of a gas leak.

Officials say evacuations began around 8:00 a.m., Saturday morning.

It is unknown at this time, what caused the gas leak and how many are affected.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.