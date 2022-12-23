SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A homeless man allegedly robbed two banks by threatening the banks with “viral viruses” while demanding money.

Murphy James Hollie, 38, was arrested by the Unified Police Department and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail. He faces two first-degree felony charges of aggravated robbery using or threatening to use a weapon.

According to the affidavit, Hollie allegedly robbed two banks, one in Salt Lake City on Dec. 8 and the other just days later in Millcreek on Dec. 13. In both cases, Hollie was reported as wearing a yellow medical mask, black backpack, and a hooded sweatshirt.

Hollie allegedly approached the tellers, handed them a note reading “I have two small vials of viral problems” and demanded the teller give him money out of the till. In both cases, police say Hollie was able to leave the banks with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, Hollie is accused of returning to the Millcreek bank after bank employees sounded the alarm. Officers with the Unified Police Department responded to the alarm and were able to take Hollie into custody with a local warrant.

Officers reported searching Hollie’s backpack and allegedly found a note that read in part, “I demand money” and claimed he had two “viral viruses” in his pocket and that he worked in a lab.

Police said Hollie is homeless with no ties to the community. According to the affidavit, Hollie has allegedly scouted other banks to rob.