KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) — A 37-year-old man is in “extremely critical condition” after he tried to break into a house near the 5000 block of Stone Flower Way on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Sgt. Melody Cutler told ABC4 that Unified Police Department received a call about a home invasion around 11:15 p.m. The man had allegedly entered the house without permission, and an altercation with the homeowners ensued. Cutler said they ended up “forcibly detained” the man.

When officers arrived at the scene, the home invader was unconscious on the street in front of the house. Unified Fire Authority began CPR on the man who was later sent to the hospital in critical condition.

The violent crimes unit is currently investigating this case.