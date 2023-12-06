SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The stars were out in Salt Lake City Tuesday morning at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital as American Idol Host Ryan Seacrest unveiled a new state-of-the-art studio for patients.

Big names from Hollywood walked the red carpet like Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller, Shazam’s Zachary Levi, and American Singer-Songwriter Andy Grammer; they all teamed up to help Seacrest unveil the new state-of-the-art studio for patients at the hospital.

“Allowing the kids to forget they’re in the hospital for a little bit and express themselves, and it’s just really wonderful… I couldn’t tell you all the different reasons why I love doing this,” said Teller.

The studio is called Seacrest Studios, it’s now the 14th Seacrest Foundation studio opened around the country. The 1,000 square feet of space allows patients to explore radio, television and news media.

“The studio that we built here is one of the most magical we’ve built across the country,” said Seacrest. “It’s two stories, it’s bright, it’s light, it symbolizes excitement, energy, and hope.”

To help bring that energy and hope were some of Ryan Seacrest’s friends, some of course are superheroes. Levi starred in the 2019 DC comics superhero movie Shazam!, and reprised the role in 2023 for Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

He says with the gray hair and beard it can take a while for the kids to point him out.

“In Shazam, I’m, you know, wearing a big bright red suit and a cape, and I have no beard and I certainly don’t have any salt,” said Levi. “So, a lot of kids don’t put all that together, but it’s fun because then, you know, somebody will be explaining to them, oh, no, this is that and you see their eyes kind of get wide and their smiles get real big.”

The kids at the hospital all had big smiles on their faces while meeting some of their favorite actors. What also brightened up their day was the new studio, which will allow patients to call in the broadcast and participate right from their hospital room.

Seacrest says he’s seen firsthand how much of a difference the studio has made for kids in the past.

“We have these two patients that love Pokémon. They didn’t know that they both love Pokémon, they’re in the hospital together. They ended up becoming friends in the studio and realizing their bond over Pokémon and created a Pokémon show that they produce and host every week now,” Seacrest said.

For more information on Seacrest Studios and the Seacrest Foundation, click here.