BRIGHTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Holladay man died on Monday after he was buried under an avalanche of snow that came from the roof of a building in Brighton.

According to Unified Police Department Sgt. Melody Cutler, the incident happened around 7:35 a.m. near 8300 South and Brighton Loop Road. Police believe the victim, Ryan Peterson, 50, went to his cabin to clear snow off the roof.

As Peterson was clearing the snow, police believe a large amount of snow slid off the roof, taking him with it. Officers were notified after no one was able to locate Peterson or able to get in touch with him.

Cutler said responding officers found Peterson outside of the cabin, buried beneath the snow with only a part of his arm and boot visible. Canyon officers unburied him and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In early March, the Utah Avalance Center published a warning about the dangers of roof avalanches.

As temperatures warm up and rain potential increases, roof avalanches could become a significant hazard, especially in mountain communities where snowfall was the heaviest. As the roof heats up beneath the snowpack, snow at the bottom will melt faster than on top, reducing surface friction between the built-up snow and the roof.

The International Institute of Building Enclosure Consultants said managing snow through the season can help limit the risk of roof avalanches, as well as damages to a building’s roof.