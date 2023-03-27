OREM, Utah (ABC4) — A Holladay man has been charged after allegedly dumping gasoline around an Orem home and setting it on fire with a barbeque lighter last Wednesday.

Daniel Richard Johnson, 41, was charged at the Fourth Judicial District Court in Utah County on Friday, March 24, with aggravated arson and two counts of attempted murder, all first-degree felonies.

Johnson allegedly shouted “Hello. I did it. I burned the house down. This is me, Danny. I did it.” when he was left in a room by police after being brought in for questioning.

According to court documents, Orem firefighters and police were dispatched to the 900 block of 1050 N on reports of a fire in progress. The homeowner and his granddaughter were in the residence at the time of the fire, and they were able to escape.

The granddaughter later told police that she heard something prior to the fire and smelled gas.

Investigators reportedly found four gas cans in the backyard and multiple ignition points. Trash and papers had clearly been set on fire, the charging documents stated. There were also pour marks around the home believed to be from an accelerant or gasoline.

Johnson was arrested after a witness came forward with text messages that showed he was threatening the Orem homeowner. Additionally, there was video surveillance footage from a nearby 7-11 that showed Johnson purchasing four gas cans identical to those found at the crime scene, according to charging documents.

When questioned by police, he reportedly admitted to dumping gasoline around the house and lighting it on fire with a barbeque lighter.