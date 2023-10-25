SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) –A woman was killed Wednesday evening in a hit-and-run crash in downtown Salt Lake City.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said the crash happened around 7:45 p.m. at 700 South State Street.

An officer who quickly responded to the scene found community members performing life-saving measures on the victim, who was described as a woman in her 40s.

The victim died while in an ambulance on route to a hospital.

Several people witnessed the crash, police say. Investigators are working to gather a description of the driver and suspect car.

This is the third fatal hit-and-run crash to have happened on Salt Lake City streets this month.

“We have witnessed an alarming number of deadly hit and run crashes in the past two weeks,” said Chief Mike Brown, in a statement.

“I want to make it unequivocally clear — this behavior is unacceptable,” he added. “I strongly urge the drivers involved in these recent crashes to turn themselves in. These tragedies have left lasting scars on families, and your cooperation is not just a legal obligation but a moral one.”

Northbound traffic on State Street near the scene of the crash was diverted either east or west. While southbound traffic wasn’t affected, police say additional closures could happen as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call police at 801-799-3000.