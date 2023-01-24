MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – A 14-year-old Hillcrest High student was involved in a “scuffle” with a school resource officer Monday, in which the officer found that the student was carrying a gun in his waistband.

Sgt. Melody Cutler, Unified Police, says the argument started when the school resource officer asked the student to go and talk with him, and the student refused.

He reportedly walked the opposite direction from the officer, resulting in a “scuffle” in the highway.

During the altercation, the officer found a gun in the student’s waistband, and took him into custody. Police say he was then taken to juvenile detention.

A small group of students reportedly witnessed the incident, though the student involved in the fight never brandished the gun, police say.

No further information is available at this time.