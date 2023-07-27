HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (ABC4) — A squadron of F-35A Lightning II fighter jets and hundreds of Airmen from Hill Air Force Base have been deployed to the Middle East this week, the base announced.

The 421st Fighter Squadron was deployed to an undisclosed location in the Middle East to support the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility, a geographical region that stretches from Northeast Africa, across the Middle East, into Central and South Asia. During their deployment, officials said the fighter squadron will be “defending interests, promoting regional security, and safeguarding freedom of navigation in the region.”

A U.S. Central Command statement said the fighter jets will join with A-10 and F-16s already in the region to help monitor the Strait of Hormuz, located between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

“Deployments are what we train for every day,” said 388th Fighter Wing Commander Col. Michael Gette. “It’s exciting for all of our Airmen to be able to go out and do the job. Despite multiple simultaneous taskings, we got out the door quickly and demonstrated that we can be relied upon. I’m extremely proud of our Airmen, and thankful for the support from the entire team at Hill Air Force Base.”

The U.S. Central Command said Hill Air Force Base’s F-35s will allow the U.S. to fly in contested airspace if required, due to their better capabilities.

“This deployment demonstrates the U.S.’s commitment to ensure peace and security in the region, through maritime support and support to the coalition’s enduring mission to defeat ISIS in Syria,” read Central Command’s statement.

Hill Air Force Base houses 78 F-35A Lightning IIs. According to Hill Air Force Base, all the 388th Fighter Wing’s squadrons have previously deployed in support of operations in the Middle East.

The base said in early 2022, the 34th Fighter Squadron deployed to Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany in support of NATO. The 421st Fighter Squadron previously deployed to Anderson Air Force Base in Guam and throughout the Pacific for agile combat exercises.

Despite the United States’ complete pullout of Afghanistan, the U.S. still has a military presence in the area. According to the Department of Defense in June, there are still over 30,000 troops deployed in the Middle East.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East Dana Stroul said the troops comprise every branch of the U.S. military and are still doing “important activities” every day.