SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — Hill Air Force Base has issued a statement amid allegations of child abuse at their daycare center.

“The 75th Air Base Wing is fully aware of these serious allegations,” Kendahl Johnson Operations Chief at Hill Airforce Base said. “[They are] fully supporting this ongoing investigation, and reviewing the processes that safeguard our children.”

Johnson said that while this is an ongoing investigation, as soon as they became aware of the allegations, they removed the involved caregivers from the classroom and notified the parents of the affected children.

“Properly caring for our Airmen and their families is of the utmost importance to all of us here at Team Hill,” Johnson said. “Our child development centers, with their devoted and talented caregivers, exist to provide children with a safe learning environment.”