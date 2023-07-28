HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (ABC4) — Turbulence and erroneous inputs on an F-35 fighter jet’s control system are to blame for a crash at Hill Air Force Base last fall, according to a report from Air Combat Command.

According to the report, the pilot of the F-35 felt “a slight rumbling” in his aircraft during his final approach to landing due to turbulence. That turbulence came from the jet ahead of him which resulted in the controls to not respond appropriately.

“Due to the low altitude, low airspeed, and sideslip flight path of the [F-35], the [pilot] was unable to recover the aircraft and initiated ejection,” the report reads.

Before the crash, the pilot tried to apply full afterburner power in an attempt to recover control of the flight, however, it was not enough to save the plane. The pilot was able to eject safely from the plane, landing just north of Hill Air Force Base. The jet, valued at $16.34 million, was a total loss.

The turbulence the pilot experienced, called wake turbulence, is very common in aviation, the report said.

“Most F-35 pilots interviewed for this investigation testified that they had encountered wake turbulence multiple times in their career. The effects are often minimal and have little to no impact on continued flight,” reported Air Combat Command. Despite the how common wake turbulence, it can have significant impacts during landing.

The report said the disturbed air caused the F-35’s air data application system to get stuck in a loop as the automated system intermittently disregarded external readings. Each time the readings were disregarded, Air Combat Command said the plane’s assessment of its own flying conditions deviated further from the actual flight conditions.

“Based on the erroneous information provided to the flight control system, the [F-35] commanded incorrect movements of flight control surfaces and disregarded [the pilot’s] flight control inputs,” said the report. “Ultimately, the difference between actual flight conditions and system generated conditions resulted in a state where the [F-35] could not be controlled by [the pilot.]”

During their investigation, Air Combat Command said human error also played a role in the crash. The report said there was inadequate procedural guidance and critical information regarding weather was not communicated properly.

Due to these errors, the proper landing procedure was not followed correctly, leading to the jets following closely given conditions and to the air data application system creating an unsafe situation.

Air Combat Command reported that in over 600,000 hours in the F-35, there have been no known similar incidents where wake turbulence affected the air data system as it did.