LAKE CREEK, Utah (ABC4) — A man has died as a result of a snowmobile accident that happened in the Lake Creek area on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office has identified Bruce Cook of Highland, Utah, as the victim. The 51-year-old man was riding the snowmobile when he struck a boulder hidden under fresh snow. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office reported that the 911 center received a call about a snowmobile accident near Tower Mountain at around 12:30 p.m. Wasatch County Fire, Search and Rescue crews, Utah State Park rangers and deputies responded to the scene.

Deputies noted that Cook and the group he was with were “well-equipped” and “experienced riders.”

No further information is available.