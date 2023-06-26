SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Highland High School graduate made history this year by being the first-ever Native American Valedictorian in the Salt Lake School District.

18-year-old Kayden Denny said 4 years of high school with a 4.0 GPA wasn’t always easy.

“It was a lot of staying up, a lot of crying and a lot of begging my mom to not let me down,” Denny said.

Denny graduated from Highland High School as Valedictorian this year. She’s the first Native American Valedictorian in the school district.

“I was really shocked at first by the way we found out. It was just so sudden,” Denny said. “They just called us up and said, ‘Hey, you’re the first Native American valedictorian.’ I remember sitting there on the couch with my mom being like, ‘Mom, this is happening.’”

Denny chose to swap out her Valedictorian speech at graduation for a traditional Navajo Hoop Dance.

“A hoop dance is way better than doing a speech because it’s me, it’s who I am,” Denny said. “If I’m talking about the class of 2023 accomplishments I think the hoop dance is the best way to do it because it’s a storytelling dance.”

Kayden says she’s always dreamed of making history.

“After the call, I was kind of like, ‘Mom, this is literally who I wanted to be when I was little,’” she said. “That inspiration for little Native American kids so that they know that they can do it.”

Denny plans to go to the University of Utah and study Aerospace Engineering this fall. She says her goal is to audition for Cirque Du Soleil one day.