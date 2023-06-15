HIGHLAND, Utah (ABC4) — Cooper Murray owns every baseball field he saunters onto. With his soulful brown eyes and captivating smile, it’s never a surprise when fans line up to have him autograph his rookie card — and it’s whispered he gives the best hugs. Cooper is 11 and his baseball dreams are solidly in his sights.

The 11-year-old Highland boy is on a mission to throw out a ceremonial first pitch for every Major League Baseball franchise. He’s got two pitches under his belt so far, the Chicago Cubs and the Boston Red Sox. Thanks to RODS Heroes, a non-profit organization, Cooper’s dream is underway, with only 28 more teams to go. Cooper clearly captivates the stadium crowds, when he takes the pitcher’s mound wearing his signature red cape, but he also inspires an awareness for children like himself, children who need loving, forever families.

Cooper’s story begins as a tough one. He was abandoned on a city street corner just months old, due to his Down Syndrome diagnosis. Thanks to Brady and Andrea Murray, his story has taken a miraculous turn. They answered the call to adopt Cooper and change their lives for the better, as well. Eventually, realizing the unmeasurable impact Cooper has had on their lives, the Murrays founded RODS Heroes. RODS Heroes is a non-profit organization with a mission: To inspire families to adopt children with special needs or other unique circumstances. Through RODS, they share the message that “Cooper Murray is not just a source of joy and inspiration for his family; he represents the incredible impact of adoption. By living his truth and sharing his love, Cooper sings the song he was meant to sing—the miracle of adoption.”

Over the last 10 years, RODS Heroes has facilitated the adoption of 102 children, who like Cooper have found loving permanent homes. They pride the organization on raising awareness and placing a positive perception on adopting children with special needs.

So, while Cooper is about to dominate the baseball field with his pitching skills his most important mission has already been filled – he brings joy and light to his family and community.