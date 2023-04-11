Barbecue is one of America’s favorite cuisines. But it’s also the one we like to most like to argue about. (Getty Images)

(STACKER) — Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa.

Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Salt Lake City on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#11. Myung Ga

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Korean, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1839 W 3500 S Ste 2A, West Valley City, UT 84119-3423

#10. Cupbop – Korean BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Korean

– Price: $

– Address: 45 East Broadway, Salt Lake City, UT 84111

#9. Devil’s Daughter Bar & Grill

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 533 S 500 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-2211

#8. Benji’s Bar-B-Que Shack

– Rating: 2.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Detailed ratings:

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3245 South State Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84115

#7. Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Polynesian, Hawaiian

– Price: $

– Address: 335 W 1830 S Ste E, Salt Lake City, UT 84115

#6. OMBU Grill

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Korean, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 14255 Beach Blvd, Salt Lake City, UT 84115-5576

#5. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 335 West 1830 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84115

#4. Kaiser’s Barbeque & Gen Store

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 962 S 300 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-2823

#3. Sugarhouse Barbeque Company

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (166 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 880 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84106-1832

#2. Pat’s Barbecue

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (262 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 155 W Commonwealth Ave 2929 S. State Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84115

#1. R&R BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (634 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 307 W 600 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

