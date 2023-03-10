SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Thousands have been left without power along the Wasatch Front on Friday morning. The power outages likely came from powerful overnight gusts of wind.

As of Friday morning just before 7 a.m., Rocky Mountain Power said over 1,900 people from West Valley City to the Sandy and Draper area are without power. Another 100 people don’t have power near Park City.

At the peak of the outages, just before 4 a.m., 3,500 Utah customers were without power.

According to the Rocky Mountain Power outage map, crews have been notified about all of the outages. In some areas, they have arrived and are actively investigating the cause of the outage in order to restore power. In other areas, crews are on their way.

Some of the outages have been attributed to high winds in the area. According to the National Weather Service, gusts of wind in the Salt Lake Valley ranged from 46 to 59 mph throughout the morning.

High Wind Advisories are in effect through much of the eastern part of Utah, as well as the Salt Lake Valley, until 11 p.m. on Friday.

Restoration time for power in the areas affected varies from as soon as 11 a.m. to as late as 3 p.m. Rocky Mountain Power asks those affected to text OUT to 759677 or visit the outage map for updates.

In addition, alerting Rocky Mountain Power of an outage in your area can help the power company pinpoint outages faster, leading to crews restoring power sooner.