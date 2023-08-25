SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — High levels of mercury have been found in Utah fish recently, according to the Dept. of Environmental Quality.

Officials said five locations have been updated and six new sites have been added to Utah’s Mercury Fish Consumption Advisory list after elevated levels of mercury were found in fish tissue.

Here is a list of water bodies with new advisories:

Cottonwood Reservoir — Black bullhead, Wiper

— Black bullhead, Wiper Currant Creek Reservoir — Tiger trout

— Tiger trout Electric Lake — Cutthroat trout, Tiger trout

— Cutthroat trout, Tiger trout Newton Reservoir — Largemouth bass

— Largemouth bass Pelican Lake — Lake bluegill, Largemouth bass

— Lake bluegill, Largemouth bass Rockport Reservoir — Smallmouth bass

Mercury is a naturally occurring element that can be transformed into methylmercury, a “toxic form” found in some natural waters, according to a release. “Those who are pregnant or may become pregnant and those who are breastfeeding, and young children are most vulnerable to the effects of mercury toxicity,” officials said.

Repeated exposure to methylmercury reportedly may have neurological effects in the developing fetus and children.

The DEQ has provided an acceptable amount of consumption per month based on eight-ounce servings, which is equivalent to the size of two decks of playing cards. There is no health risk in terms of recreational uses, such as swimming, boating, and waterskiing, officials said.

In addition to the new advisories, the following water bodies have been updated with new guidelines:

Big Sand Wash Reservoir — Walleye

— Walleye Newcastle Reservoir — Rainbow trout, Small wiper

— Rainbow trout, Small wiper Starvation Reservoir — Smallmouth bass, Walleye

— Smallmouth bass, Walleye Steinaker Reservoir — Brown trout, Largemouth bass, Rainbow trout

— Brown trout, Largemouth bass, Rainbow trout Weber River near Morgan — Brown trout

“Any health risks associated with eating fish or ducks from the waterbody advisory areas are based on long-term consumption and are not tied to eating fish and ducks occasionally,” officials said.

Lastly, affected waterfowl from the Great Salt Lake include Common goldeneye.

These advisories are issued in partnership between the Department of Environmental Quality, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Department of Natural Resources. More advisories may be issued upon further testing.