HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) — Herriman City officially opened a trail connector today, Aug. 18, that connects the east and west segments of the current urban trail system, according to the city.

The new trail, referred to as the Rose Creek Trail connection, combines the existing trails from The Cove Pond neighborhood to the Mountain View Corridor, the announcement said.

The east and west sides of the Rose Creek Trail are now connected, spanning nearly 3 miles across Herriman and Riverton. (Courtesy of Herriman City)

City officials say the new trail connection is about half a mile long and includes a crosswalk and a path behind Butterfield Park. Thanks to the new addition, the Rose Creek Trail is now nearly 3 miles long and spans sections of Herriman and Riverton.

At the ribbon cutting, officials said they were excited to finally have the full trail open to the public. According to AllTrails, the trail is perfect for biking, running, or walking dogs on a leash.