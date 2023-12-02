HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) — The Herriman High School Varsity boys cross country team took first place at the Nike Cross Nationals on Saturday.

The competition, known as “the ultimate cross country experience,” consists of individual and club qualifiers from eight regional championships, all of whom compete to be crowned national champion.

At the 18th annual Nike Cross Nationals, that team was Herriman High’s.

Courtesy of Sariah Runnells

Courtesy of Sariah Runnells

Fields of 22 seven-person clubs, as well as 50 individuals, both male and female, laid it all on the line for the championship trophy — the Winged Goddess of Victory statue.

While the team was ranked fourth and not particularly favored to win, with legendary cross country coach Doug Soles in their corner — a former southern California coach and Nationals winner — the boys took home the championship.

They reportedly competed at the Glendoveer Golf Course in Portland, Oregon. The course is said to offer spectators great views of the race, whether they want to follow around the course or sit in the grandstands near the finish line.

The team will be arriving back in Utah Sunday afternoon, where they will receive a police escort back to the high school. They should arrive back at Herriman High by 1:30 p.m.