HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) — A 5-year-old boy ended up in critical condition Tuesday after police say he fell from a second-story window onto a driveway after the window’s screen gave out.

The child was flown to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police say the child was leaning on the screen, waving at his mother through the open window when the screen came loose. After investigating, they believe the incident was simply an accident and no foul play was involved.

“Any time we have this type of an injury occur, we obviously take a look at the factors that contributed or led up to that type of an incident,” said Herriman Deputy Chief Cody Stromberg. “At this point, we don’t have any information to suggest that this was anything other than a tragic accident.”

Stromberg also said parents need to double-check that upstairs windows are locked and that furniture is pulled away from them.