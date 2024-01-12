LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — Logan Canyon remains closed after an early-morning avalanche covered a portion of Highway 89. While no one was injured, one car got stuck in the aftermath.



Thankfully for the driver, a group of construction workers showed up, pulled out their shovels, and got to work.

“It could have been a lot worse,” Tanner Gittins told ABC4. “Grateful that no one got hurt and that we can live to see another day.”



Gittins said that he and some co-workers started heading up the canyon early Friday morning.

“Not too bad and then the snow turned on and blowing hard,” Gittins said. “We come around the corner and there was a pile of snow.”



That pile of snow wasn’t freshly fallen snow.

“About 6:30 this morning, we had an avalanche at the dugway,” said Utah Highway Patrol Cpl. Jerry Hardy.



Gittins and his crew missed it by just minutes.

“The snow on the right side of the road, next to the mountain, was probably five maybe six feet. Up against the guardrail it was probably about three feet deep and probably about 100 feet long or something like that, so it was decent size.”

A car drives through an avalanche in Logan Canyon on Friday, Jan. 12

Hardy said a car got caught in the snow. It was this car that Gittins and his co-workers would come across moments after the avalanche.

“What was crazy is we could see taillights through the blowing snow,” Gittins recalled. “They were hard to see, but we could see taillights in there.”



Gittins said that he and his co-workers jumped into action, grabbing some shovels and working to dig the car out.

“It was a little bit scary just because it was so dark, and the wind was blowing so hard,” Gittins said. “You couldn’t see what was above us, which is always scary for avalanche training and stuff like that, because if it comes down once, chances are you’re in that same avalanche pass and it could come down again.”



He told ABC4 that they worked as quickly as they could and were able to get the car out of the deep snow in about 10 minutes.

Gittins said the driver was lucky not to be hurt, and they were lucky, too.



He emphasized that idea by saying: “It was lucky too, because one of the guys we work with was a little bit late otherwise we probably would have been stuck in his position. Stuck in it instead of him.”

Other commuters are counting themselves lucky as well.

“It took us about an hour and-a-half to get through,” Tammy Marshall said. “We were behind a bunch of slow drivers, which is good because they keep you safe.”

Marshall and her family live near Bear Lake and travel through the canyon often. They missed the avalanche by mere hours but weren’t surprised to hear of the road closure after what they experienced during their most recent trip.



“We saw a little one as we went by, so we weren’t surprised there was a bigger one coming,” she said.