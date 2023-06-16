SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Residents looking to drop off sandbags they no longer need have a few locations to choose from for the next month or so across Salt Lake County, according to officials.

Many people stocked up on sandbags as the winter snowmelt began. County officials are asking residents not to dispose of the sandbags on their own, especially in waterways, ditches, gutters, and storm drains. Used sandbags, if they have previously been wet, can contain mold, as well.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

While residents can drop off sandbags at the county’s landfill, those drop-offs may be subject to fees.

Drop-off locations will be open in two waves. For full maps of locations, see the county’s website:

June 16 – July 1

Salt Lake City : Sugar House Park: 1330 2100 South. Subject to the park’s normal hours.

: Sugar House Park: 1330 2100 South. Subject to the park’s normal hours. Draper : Corner Canyon High, 12943 South 700 East. 24-hour drop-off.

: Corner Canyon High, 12943 South 700 East. 24-hour drop-off. South Salt Lake : Public Works Facility, 195 W Oakland Ave. (End of the dead-end road where Oakland meets Trax line). 24-hour drop-off.

: Public Works Facility, 195 W Oakland Ave. (End of the dead-end road where Oakland meets Trax line). 24-hour drop-off. Millcreek : Big Cottonwood Regional Park, 4300 S 1300 East. Subject to the park’s normal hours. County Public Works Yard, Wasatch Blvd and 3800 South. 24-hour drop-off.

:

June 23 – July 15

Salt Lake City : Rosewood Park, 1400 North 1200 West. Subject to the park’s normal hours.

: Rosewood Park, 1400 North 1200 West. Subject to the park’s normal hours. Cottonwood Heights : Crestwood Park, 1673 East Siesta Dr. Subject to the park’s normal hours.

: Crestwood Park, 1673 East Siesta Dr. Subject to the park’s normal hours. Murray : Murray Park, 296 E. Murray Park Ave. (5300 S Parkside Drive (481 E) is the drop location). Subject to the park’s normal hours.

: Murray Park, 296 E. Murray Park Ave. (5300 S Parkside Drive (481 E) is the drop location). Subject to the park’s normal hours. Sandy : UTA Park and Ride Lot, 9400 South 2000 East. 24-hour drop-off.

: UTA Park and Ride Lot, 9400 South 2000 East. 24-hour drop-off. Taylorsville: 4551 S. Atherton Drive. 24-hour drop-off.

Salt Lake County has also provided guidance on how to properly store or repurpose sandbags if you choose not to get rid of them. See below.